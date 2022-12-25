By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, back when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. While he’s now beyond his prime, he is still very much capable of turning back the hands of time every now and then.

Just take for his example his clutch grab during a 3rd-and-30 situation in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ Week 16 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night.

Without Hilton completing that incredible catch, the Cowboys likely wouldn’t have come back to win the game. Shortly after that Hilton reception, Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a seven-yard touchdown, with the extra point after that tying the ball game at 34-34.

Prescott always has full confidence in Hilton to create such an impact on the team when the Cowboys need it the most, and he doubled down on it during the postgame conference following the victory over the Eagles.

“I knew he’d go make a play. Third-and-30, go find T.Y.,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Hilton, who signed with the Cowboys for a one-year deal worth $800,000 earlier this month, only had that catch to show for the entirety of his night on the field against the Eagles, but what a reception that was for the 33-year-old vet. The Cowboys have long been rumored to be in a position to add Odell Beckham Jr., but it appears that they’d just be fine with Hilton as a depth guy in their wide receiving room that already has the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.