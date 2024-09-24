The Dallas Cowboys are 1-2 to start the 2024 NFL season. Through the first three games, their defense has been concerning. New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's unit is dealing with some injuries but not so many that it should be this bad.

After allowing the New Orleans Saints to score 44 points, they lost to the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 28-25, allowing touchdowns on four of Baltimore's first six drives. Both losses came at home. Dallas only has three takeaways, has surrendered a league-worst eight rushing touchdowns and 5.4 yards per rush attempt and is one of six teams to allow at least 6.0 yards per play.

What gives? Cowboys defensive lineman Linval Joseph said that “everybody's trying to play hero ball,” according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

“Just how it goes, you know. You're losing. You want to be the guy that makes that big play,” Joseph said, via ESPN. ”Then right now, that's not the type of football we need. We need guys that's going to do their 1/11th, do their job.”

Cowboys have one of the worst defenses to begin 2024 NFL season

The Cowboys have plenty of defenders who can play the role of heroes, namely Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence. But the urgency of falling into deficits in games has made issues snowball.

Although the Cowboys' offense has been good to start the season, a lot of that has been through the air. The tandem of Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott has not performed well. Because Dallas can’t run the ball, its possessions don’t last very long — only three teams' drives average less time. This means that the defense has to be on the field for a long time, which compounds its problems.

In Week 4, the Cowboys have an easier task. They'll face a New York Giants offense led by an uninspiring quarterback in Daniel Jones, though they will have to deal with emerging star wide receiver Malik Nabers and a tough rusher in Devin Singletary.