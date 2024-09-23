ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had himself another outstanding game in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Nabers finished with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns and helped his team get the win as well. So far, Nabers has been playing like the best rookie, but Marvin Harrison Jr. has been right behind him as far as production.

Harrison was the betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year coming into Week 3, but Nabers has now jumped him as a +200 favorite, with Harrison coming in at +350. As the season goes on, it will be a sight to see how the two receivers fare on both of their respective teams and if they will stay at the top of the betting odds.

Malik Nabers most history during Giants' win

Malik Nabers is already breaking records in the third game of his NFL career, and it should come as no surprise. Nabers became the youngest wide receiver with a multi-touchdown game in NFL history at 21 years and 56 days of age. Through his three games, Nabers has 23 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns. With those numbers, he became the first player in NFL history to record at least 20 receptions, 250 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in his three career games.

There will be many more opportunities throughout the season for Nabers to break more records, but it's good to see that his transition to the league has been going well. Coming into the season, there was a chance that Nabers would be one of Daniel Jones' favorite targets, and he's been delivering so far.

If Nabers continues this, he could give the Giants a good chance to win some games, but he'll also put himself in a position to win some awards at the end of the season, like Offensive Rookie of the Year.