Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy gained a strong backer on Thanksgiving day. Through all his criticism amid a 4-7 start, a Super Bowl winner is in his corner: Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner got asked his thoughts on McCarthy, who's been on the hot seat this season. McCarthy still has many fans believing he's not a fit for Dallas anymore. Brady, though, believed different as he called the New York Giants-Cowboys game.

“Oh, I think Coach McCarthy is a great coach,” Brady began, as captured by The Athletic's Cowboys insider Jon Machota. “His 18th season as a head coach. He's a great leader of men. But not only as a play-caller, he's a developer of players, of talent, of quarterbacks.”

Brady added he even got a taste of McCarthy's persona.

“He's got a very consistent personality to him. He won in Green Bay. He's got a championship DNA,” Brady said.

Finally, amid the harsh critique McCarthy's coaching has received by others this season, Brady sees differently.

“I think he's one of the better coaches in the NFL, absolutely,” Brady said.

Is Tom Brady the lone Mike McCarthy backer for Cowboys?

Brady isn't the only one voicing his support of the Super Bowl XLV champion with the Green Bay Packers. Noted by ESPN Cowboys insider Ed Werder, franchise legend Troy Aikman is another backer of McCarthy.

Expand Tweet

Not everyone is behind McCarthy, though. Verbose Cowboys fan and former Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless blasted the coach twice during the Giants game.

“Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys make so … many … mistakes and always look so poorly coached and prepared,” Bayless posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Bayless's other rant contained all caps.

Expand Tweet

Those posts by Bayless, though, were before Dallas pulled away. McCarthy gained a brand new supporter on the holiday. Brady believes McCarthy is more talented as a coach than what most critics think.

McCarthy already saved himself from a further onslaught of criticism by leading Dallas to the 34-26 upset of the Washington Commanders. Even Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones talked of a possible extension for the embattled head coach before the Thanksgiving contest. Now, he placed the Cowboys in a position where they're rolling as they begin heading into December — the month where the postseason push really intensifies.