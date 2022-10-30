Cowboys’ Tony Pollard drops confident take after 3-TD game vs. Bears

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard took over as the featured back amid an injury absence from Ezekiel Elliott. After his performance, he likely has Cowboys nation wondering if that switch should be permanent. Pollard scored three touchdowns in the win over the Chicago Bears, and after the game he barely seemed impressed.

When asked if he’d be taking home any of his three touchdown balls in order to remember his monster game, via Jane Slater, Pollard coolly replied, “Nah, I know I’ll get more.”

That’s certainly a confident take from the Cowboys’ running back. Despite spending much of his career in the shadow of Elliott, Pollard has proven time and time again that he’s a more than capable running back who can dominate in the right situations. That was on display again on Sunday with Elliott sidelined by an injury, as Pollard was a force to be reckoned with.

Pollard needed only 14 carries to rack up 131 yards and three touchdowns in the 49-29 beatdown. He was the only 100+ yard rusher in the game, and it was the second time he went over the century mark during the 2022 NFL season.

Despite the absence of Elliott, Pollard only logged 14 carries, which is just two more than he saw last week, and three more than he had in Week 6.

Pollard expects to see plenty more of the end zone before the season winds up, and with each touchdown he scores, he’s raising his price tag with free agency looming after the 2022 season.