Tony Pollard making Cowboys fans forget about Ezekiel Elliott with monster game vs. Bears

The Dallas Cowboys called on Tony Pollard to be the feature back in their Week 8 home matchup against the Chicago Bears after they decided to rule out Ezekiel Elliott due to his knee injury. As has been the case all season long, Pollard once again made a strong claim to be the Cowboys’ go-to running back.

Pollard led the way for the Cowboys in their statement 49-29 win over the Bears, as he tied a career-high in rushing yards with 131. He also scored three touchdowns on the ground for the first time in his career — a feat that Elliott has not reached over his run with the Cowboys.

Pollard’s third rushing score of the contest put the finishing touches on the Cowboys’ second straight win, as he made multiple Bears defenders look foolish during his 54-yard touchdown run.

As mentioned, Pollard continues to make a formidable case to be the Cowboys’ feature talent at the running back position. He heads into Dallas’ bye week leading the team in both yards from scrimmage (627) and rushing touchdowns (five) this season.

If Elliott receives the green light to play in the Cowboys’ Week 10 road game against the Green Bay Packers, it will be noteworthy to see just which running back ends up leading the way in touches for the NFC East side in the contest.