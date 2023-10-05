The Dallas Cowboys' offense must be at full capacity this Sunday night if the team is going to withstand the vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense and come away with a road victory. The latest round of injury updates indicates that the first part of that objective will come to fruition.

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith (knee) and guard Zack Martin (thigh) were both full participants in Thursday's practice and are thus on track to play versus San Fran. It will be the first time the entire starting offensive line will suit up since 2021. When enduring such a long run of bad luck, it is only natural for people to be extra superstitious. Dak Prescott is not taking any chances.

“I felt like last time we talked about {it} something happened,” the eighth-year quarterback said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. “Let's just get to the game.”

Hide your ladders, keep your black cats inside and put away those salt shakers. However overly cautious it might seem to some fans, the last thing the Cowboys need going into this road trip is bad mojo. This matchup has been an absolute nightmare for them over the past couple of seasons. You might even call it a curse.

Zack Martin, Tyron Smith could end Cowboys' troubles vs. Niners

It seems every time Prescott and company lock up with the 49ers, all of their worst habits come out. Turnovers, time management and penalties have ravaged Dallas and contributed to consecutive postseason eliminations at the hands of San Francisco. But perhaps a healthy O-Line is the magic potion the Cowboys need to eradicate this mystical, negative energy that continues to haunt them.

Zack Martin (six First-Team All-Pro selections) and Tyron Smith (two-time First-Team All-Pro) are two of the best protectors in the NFL, but Dak Prescott will be the X-factor. He has struggled in the past against the Niners, and his performance should again be heavily linked to the outcome of this prime-time game.

He will keep his fingers crossed for Friday's practice, as the Cowboys and their fans anxiously wait for the offensive line to finally be granted a clean bill of health.