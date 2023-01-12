Dak Prescott may not have been his usual self ever since returning from a five-game absence early in the season, but that’s not bothering Trevon Diggs one bit. In fact, the Dallas Cowboys cornerback is confident his QB will be able to bounce back once they step foot on the big stage in the playoffs.

After the regular season came to a close, one of the biggest talking points was Prescott’s turnover rate. Despite playing in just 12 games in the campaign, he still ended up leading the league in interceptions with 15. He’s actually the first quarterback in NFL history to lead in interceptions despite missing five games.

Of course that trend has sparked a lot of concerns for the Cowboys. While they will be playing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that has equally struggled, the Bucs are still led by Tom Brady who knows very well how to navigate the ups and downs and the pressures of the postseason.

Diggs, however, eased the concerns of the fan base and emphasized his belief on Prescott. He even predicted a big game from the veteran QB when they play the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round on Monday.

“I know what Dak’s going to do. I know he’s a winner,” Diggs said, per The 33rd Team. “I know he’s going to come back with a stronger game, so I’m never sweating. I’m never tripping. I know Dak is going to lead us to where we need to go.”

There are high hopes on the Cowboys after tallying a 12-5 record during the regular season. They haven’t been in the Super Bowl for more than two decades now, so there’s also a ton of pressure for them to deliver.

It remains to be seen if Dak Prescott can live up to those expectations, though if you’re going to ask Trevon Diggs, it sure looks like he’s not doubting his superstar QB.