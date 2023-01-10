By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a difficult year in 2022. After sustaining a hand injury in the Cowboys’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott was forced to miss the next five games of the year. While Cooper Rush kept the Cowboys afloat in his absence, Prescott was able to return in Week 7, but he wasn’t his usual self during the final 12 games of the year. Prescott ended the year with a league-high 15 interceptions, becoming the first quarterback to lead the league in picks despite missing 5+ games, according to Dov Kleiman.

Prescott’s 15 interceptions were tied with Houston Texans QB Davis Mills for the most in the NFL this season, despite the Cowboys star playing in three fewer games. No other QB in league history has missed five or more games and still gone on to lead the NFL in interceptions thrown — until Prescott did so in 2022.

In 12 games this season, Prescott completed 66.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He was intercepted at least once in 10 of his 12 games. Prescott threw 2+ interceptions in five of 12 games, too.

Despite his struggles through the air, Prescott led the Cowboys to an 8-4 record in the 12 games he started. He had 10 interceptions in his final six games of the year, though the team maintained a 4-2 record during that span.

The Cowboys will hope to see some improved decision-making and accuracy from their franchise QB ahead of the playoff run. If Dak Prescott’s interception issues continue into the postseason, the Cowboys could be in trouble with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looming in the Wild Card round.