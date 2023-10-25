The Dallas Cowboys have been without star cornerback Trevon Diggs after he tore his ACL early in the season. While his rehab will be a lengthy process, both Diggs and the Cowboys received good news looking ahead to the 2024 season.

Diggs underwent his ACL surgery on Tuesday. Doctors didn't see tears in any of Diggs' other ligaments and with a successful surgery, have the cornerback on track to return next season, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. While Schefter doesn't specify when in 2024, the timing of Diggs' surgery gives him plenty of time to make his comeback.

The Cowboys will be waiting patiently to get Diggs back on the field. Prior to his injury, Dallas signed the cornerback to a five-year, $97 million contract. He has become a star with the Cowboys over four years with the Cowboys, intercepting an eye-opening 18 passes. Now, the cornerback is set to be a focal point of the defense once he returns from injury.

Dallas has managed to thrive without Diggs in their secondary. The Cowboys rank third in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 177 yards per game. But While the Cowboys have found success, having Diggs on the field could take their defense to an entirely different dimension.

As they make their 2023 push to the playoffs, Dallas will be without the services of their star cornerback. However, come 2024, Trevon Diggs is in line to make his long-awaited return. While getting surgery is just the first step of the process, the Cowboys have to be encouraged with Diggs' latest injury update.