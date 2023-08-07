Ronald Jones' career with the Dallas Cowboys is not off to the start he or the franchise wanted so far. The veteran running back was dealt a two-game suspension by the NFL on July 31, and now Jones could miss even more time after injuring his groin in training camp.

After news broke of Jones' injury on Monday afternoon, it looks even less likely that Jones will be the stable veteran backup runner that the Cowboys signed him to be earlier this offseason

“Jones suffered a groin injury and will miss some time, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters today,” wrote Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk NBC Sports in a Monday afternoon article. “It’s another setback for Jones, who will be suspended for the first two games of the regular season because of a violation of the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.”

Jones' rocky offseason isn't what he or the Cowboys wanted when they agreed to a contract, but it doesn't change much for the Cowboys' running game. Tony Pollard is still set to lead the unit, and McCarthy and the Cowboys have expressed their excitement about watching young running backs Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, and Rico Dowdle progress.

If Jones doesn't make the team as a result of his suspension and injuries, the Cowboys could still pick up another veteran running back off the free agent market. Former Cowboys starter Ezekiel Elliott happens to be part of that market, too. Jerry Jones has said in the past that the club remains open to the idea of bringing Elliott back to play a reserve role in the offense.