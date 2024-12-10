Since becoming the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, Mike McCarthy has done a relatively good job at leading America's Team. And while Cowboys fans believe McCarthy should get fired at the end of the season, Troy Aikman disagrees. Before the Cowboys faced off against the Bengals on Monday Night Football, Aikman joined 105.3 The FAN to discuss his thoughts on McCarthy's outlook heading into 2025.

“Short of Bill Belichick, I don't know who you're going to bring in that has a better resume,” Aikman said. “I just feel that for a team that I really do not think is that far away, I like the way this team is playing right now, even without their franchise quarterback.

“I sense that it's a team that really believes in Mike McCarthy,” Aikman continued. “I feel the locker room wants him back. I think he's a really good football coach. I believe Jerry Jones thinks he's a really good football coach, too. As we stand and talk right now, I expect Mike McCarthy to be back in 2025.”

As a former quarterback and an unofficial spokesperson of the Cowboys, Aikman could be right. Considering McCarthy's three consecutive 12-win seasons from 2021-2023, he's far from the NFL's worst head coach. But, with the growing frustration of his lack of postseason success, Cowboys fans are vocal about their hope to get a new leader in 2025.

Troy Aikman expects Mike McCarthy as Cowboys HC in 2025

Since taking over for Jason Garrett in 2020, McCarthy's record as the Cowboys' head coach is 47-32, holding a nearly 60% win percentage.

However, when looking at his postseason record, that percentage drops significantly. The Cowboys have made the playoffs three times under McCarthy, though, they've been eliminated in the first game twice.

In the one season they finally surpassed the Wildcard game, the Cowboys lost in a contentious 19-12 battle against the San Francisco 49ers, dropping this team from Super Bowl contention once again.

The biggest knock Cowboys fans seem to have on McCarthy is his inability to manage the clock properly in crucial moments, and that's a very fair criticism.

In fact, that same criticism is what seemingly got McCarthy fired after 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy has shown to be a capable coach, leading the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in 2010. But, more times than not, he leaves fans baffled with his poor clock management.

Considering the Cowboys' incredibly disheartening 2024 season, McCarthy's seat appears to be getting hotter with every loss this team stacks up. However, Aikman seems to think McCarthy will come back in 2025, regardless of how this season ends.