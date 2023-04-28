Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday. Smith, a defensive tackle out of Michigan, provides an element of defensive stability for Dallas. When asked what he brings to the Cowboys’ defense, Smith gave an answer that will excite Dallas fans, per Todd Archer.

“A dog. A big dog,” Smith said. “A big fella, a big physical guy. A guy that’s never been afraid of contact, never been afraid of ball, a guy that’s going to get in somebody’s face. A guy who ain’t going to make it easy.”

The Cowboys have other positions of need, so the selection of smith caught some people around the NFL world by surprise. Nevertheless, Dallas is confident in their pick.

Smith, 21, was born in Michigan and of course played his college ball for the Wolverines. This move to Dallas will be a big change for him. However, the Cowboys clearly believe he’s ready for the transition. At 6’3 and 326 pounds, Smith certainly has the size to succeed at the NFL level. He finished his college career with 88 total tackles over 30 games, including 39 solo tackles.

The Cowboys’ defense performed fairly well this past season. They ranked near the top of the league in terms of limiting points per game. Dallas, however, still wanted to make upgrades to their defensive unit. The Cowboys’ Dak Prescott-led offense features talent, and creating a reliable defense will only help matters during the upcoming campaign.

Mazi Smith will look to immediately play an impactful role for the Cowboys in 2023.