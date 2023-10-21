Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has seen a lot in his 34 years with the Dallas Cowboys. He's hoisted the Lombardi Trophy three times after turning the Cowboys into the NFL's team of the 90's, suffered no shortage of heartbreaking losses (both on the field and off the field), and whether you love or hate him, he deserves at minimum a sliver of credit for turning the Dallas Cowboys into the most valuable franchise in all of professional sports according to Forbes. Because of that, what Jerry Jones says generally carries a lot of weight around the NFL.

This time, I'm not so sure.

In two appearances on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones shared a pretty out there theory regarding penalties. Jones believes that each team should be flagged an equal of number of times throughout the course of an NFL game (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

“Generally, in a given game, if the officiating is ‘what’s good for the goose, good for the gander,’ is the same for both sides, offense [and] defense, then you really haven’t had a game outcome change. And that one the other day [against the Chargers], we all got it equally.”

This seems to be one of those issues where, in theory, Jerry Jones is correct. If you're an impartial fan watching a game, you hope that the game will be called down the middle by the officiating crew. Any time one team is penalized far more than their opponent, it's easy to point at that discrepancy and say, “Well, this is why they won.”

But it's not that cut and dry. Some teams are far more physical or far less disciplined than others, and the thought of those teams being rewarded by a system where their opponent is called for an equal number of penalties just because, that ain't right. And would Jones feel this way if we were coming off a game where it was a Cowboys opponent who was flagged excessively in comparison to Dallas?

As the kids say, that's a big nope.

Even the 81-year-old Jones could understand that slang.