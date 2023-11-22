The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders have played each other a lot on Thanksgiving Day, and this year will be no different.

Two of the most important teams to the history of NFL games on Thanksgiving Day will be playing each other during this year's John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration. The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders are set to play in the second game during the holiday, and this article will explain everything that you need to know before kickoff.

When and where is the John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration?

The Dallas Cowboys have hosted a Thanksgiving Day game every year except for two since 1966. Therefore, the game will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 23.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

CBS will be broadcasting Thanksgiving's second game. You can stream the game using fuboTV. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the sideline.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

TV channel: CBS | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Cowboys -10.5 | O/U 48.5

Cowboys storylines

This will be the Cowboys' 56th game on Thanksgiving. They hold a record of 32-22-1 on Turkey Day, which is the best winning percentage of any team with at least 10 Thanksgiving appearances. Coincidently, the Cowboys have played no team more on Thanksgiving than their matchup this year, the Washington Commanders. The two have played 10 times on Thanksgiving, and the Cowboys are 8-2 in those matchups.

The Cowboys have dominated their division rival on Thanksgiving over the years, and there is a chance they will do so again. Dallas is 7-3 and they are top five in both points scored and points against. Jerry Jones' squad always shines on Thanksgiving, too. CeeDee Lamb has been arguably the best player in the NFL over the last month or so. Dak Prescott has also seemingly turned a corner and started to live up to the rigorous expectations that come with being a Cowboys quarterback. His 19 touchdowns are the third most in the NFL.

The Cowboys defense has also been elite all season. Micah Parsons is one of the most versatile players in the NFL. With 10 sacks, Parsons is one of the favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Parsons is elite at rushing the passer, can defend the run, and even drop back into coverage. He isn't the only elite defender on the defense, though. Daron Bland's six interceptions lead the NFL.

Commanders storylines

The Commanders have only played two other teams besides the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in their 12 appearances during the holiday. They will be looking to change the fate that has struck them in years past, though.

Washington didn't put themselves in the best position to win regular season games the rest of the season. At the trade deadline, they traded two of their best players, Montez Sweat and Chase Young. While the moves seemingly signaled a rebuild, you can't write them out of games because of the success their young quarterback has had this season.

Dak Prescott has turned it up a notch at quarterback this year, but Sam Howell has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the NFL. The Commanders' signal-caller leads the league with 3,038 passing yards.

The Commanders have only won two games since Week 2, and their schedule only gets harder. Their playoff hopes are dwindling, but their Thanksgiving game will be a must-win game to keep them alive. Last year's Thanksgiving Cowboys game set the record for viewership during a regular season match, and it is possible they break that record again this year.