The Emerald City will be rocking on Saturday night! Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues as the Dallas Cowboys get ready to clash with the Seattle Seahawks on the gridiron. It is about that time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Cowboys-Seahawks prediction and pick will be unveiled.

One of the more popular teams in all of the NFL as well as being worth more than 9.2 Billion dollars, the Cowboys are an iconic brand with a passionate fan base that is ready to win. Although not going on an insanely deep playoff run in multiple decades, can the 2023 season be any different for the Cowboys faithful? Most recently, Dallas lost in nail-biting fashion to Jacksonville in the opening preseason game of the year by a score of 28-23 in front of their home fans.

On the other side of things, the Seahawks began their season on a high note in their opening preseason go-around to the Vikings 24-13. After Seattle was not expected to do much in 2022, the ‘Hawks shocked the league big time by clinching their way to a playoff berth in the first year without QB Russell Wilson. Does head coach Pete Carroll and company have what it takes to punch the Cowboys in the mouth and improve to 2-0 in the preseason with the regular season on the horizon?

Here are the Cowboys-Seahawks Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Cowboys-Seahawks Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +7 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks: -7 (-110)

Over: 40 (-110)

Under: 40 (-110)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Year after year, the Cowboys are one NFL team that you can count on to disappoint. As tough as a pill that is to swallow for Cowboys fans, Dallas usually boasts high-end NFL talent on their roster but cannot get out of their own way come postseason time. Regardless, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys won't have to worry about their annual letdown for some time as the focus right now is to get into season shape and see what kind of young talent that they behold this Saturday versus the Seahawks.

More specifically, in order to cover the spread against a fairly talented squad in Seattle, Dallas has to make sure that they counter the Seahawks with their suffocating defense that has made headlines for a few years now around the league. Clearly, Dallas' dynamic defense which is loaded with skill is the Cowboys' most feared aspect and will also be a huge reason why the Cowboys cover and are victorious at the conclusion of Saturday's physical game.

Of course, the extremely sluggish start from camp from Day Prescott is more than concerning heading into his first stint of the 2023 season. With the expectation that Prescott will be in line for a few series against the Seahawks this weekend, can the 30-year-old shut up his naysayers with a solid performance on Saturday? If he does, then the Cowboys could find themselves on the right side of the scoreboard when the dust settles at Lumen Field.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Did you know that the Seattle Seahawks boast the sixth-most wins in all of the NFL since the 2010 season? Since Pete Carroll left USC and made his return to the NFL by accepting a gig to become Seattle's head coach in that same season, Carroll's youthful energy that has made him so famous has translated exponentially to the Seahawks franchise from a cultural standpoint. With a whole lot of young guys set to make a lasting impression in the rest of the preseason, the longtime Seattle man for the job should be more than eager to see what his team is made of after impressing in Week 1.

In regards to whether or not the Seahawks will be able to cover the spread this weekend, Seattle needs to make sure that they are in control of the things that are controllable. This includes avoiding mental lapses, being mentally sharp with their play designs, and knowing their assignments on both ends of the field.

Not to mention, but it would also be a huge help if backup QB Drew Lock balled out like he did last weekend. While he did throw an interception, Lock was able to fit multiple throws into tight windows and finished the game with a pair of touchdown passes to go along with 194 yards through the air. While starter Geno Smith is expected to get his fair share of reps with the first-team early on, it may be up to Lock in the closing moments of the ball game to deliver some game-changing drives to help give the ‘Hawks an edge when the clock officially hits triple zero.

Final Cowboys-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

Without a doubt, both of these franchises become quite familiar with one another in the NFC over the years, but it will end up being the supreme depth of the Dallas Cowboys that proves to be too much for Seattle on Saturday.

Final Cowboys-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Cowboys +7 (-110)