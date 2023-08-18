Roughly three-and-a-half months before the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks battle it out in one of the more interesting Thursday Night Football matchups in the 2023-24 campaign, the two teams face off in the second week of NFL Preseason.

By nature, exhibition games never tell the whole story. Though, there is plenty for fans to digest in this primetime collision.

The Seahawks go into the regular season ready to prove the football-watching world that they are no one-year wonder. The Cowboys are saddled with the same narratives that have followed the franchise around for well over a decade. Does it have the discipline to finally get over the hump? These questions will not be answered in the preseason, but the work needed to arrive at the right answers begins there.

Here is the information you need to watch this NFL appetizer, as the countdown to opening kick-off intensifies.

How and when to watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks

This meeting of NFC squads is set for Friday, Aug. 18 and will air on NFL Network at 10 p.m. ET. It will also be available to watch on NFL+ and fuboTV. There is sure to be more hype surrounding this preseason game than most others on the schedule, as the Cowboys continue to be one of the biggest draws in the league.

Neither Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott nor Seattle's Geno Smith are likely to take any snaps under center, but there will be plenty of other individual talents to track during the contest. At the very least, a duel between Super Bowl-winning coaches should provide some insight on how these teams plan to operate in the regular season.

No matter what time of the year it is, the Cowboys often find themselves under scrutiny. Many will be tuning into see if America's Team can get into the win column in preseason play, or if they fall flat versus the enigmatic Seahawks. This might be as eventful as an August showdown gets.