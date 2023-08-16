The Dallas Cowboys head into week 2 of the preseason with many of the younger players on the roster hoping to put up a second good game in a row. The Cowboys did not play any of their starters in the first preseason game and if they do in the second one, it likely won't be for long.

If this continues to be the case, several of the young standouts will get another opportunity to show their play in a game-time atmosphere.

The clear standout through training camp and the first preseason game for the Cowboys is running back Deuce Vaughn. At five-foot-five, Vaughn is currently the shortest player in the NFL and would be the tied for the second shortest player in league history along with former return specialist Trindon Holliday.

The rookie Vaughn was great in college at Kansas State when he became the first player in school history to record 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. He became a Unanimous All-American, but fell to the sixth round in the draft due to his height.

He has exceeded all expectations thus far, putting up 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries during his preseason debut versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also has consistently made highlight level plays throughout camp.

Vaughn has most notably left a great impression on Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

“He's been making plays out here that make you go whoa,” McCarthy said. “The first thing I noticed standing behind the line is the first time we ran in a real team period in the padded work, defensive linemen can't find him. That's an asset and he knows it. His ability to accelerate through creases with his instincts and awareness … he's not waiting for a crease to open, he's in the crease as it comes together. His run there to start the second half showed that,” per Garrett Podell of CBS Sports.

“The way he played in the game looked the way he played at K-State. I think it's like anything and every rookie goes through it: the first time they get out there, how fast do they play? Are they playing as fast as they can or are they playing as fast as they used to? That's part of crossing the threshold for first-year players. His talent speaks for itself, but the way he approaches everything is the same every day.”

Another standout from training camp and the preseason thus far is tight end John Stephens Jr. The six-foot-five undrafted free agent signed with the Cowboys in May and initially was an afterthought to make the roster. However, even with his slow 4.67 40-yard dash time that caused him to make the transition from wide receiver to now a tight end, he certainly looks like he's a top contender to make the final 53-man roster.

Like Vaughn, Stephens Jr. impressed during his preseason debut putting up five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. Stephens Jr. was the Cowboys preseason leader during game one and will look to build off of that Saturday versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike McCarthy also praised the performance of John Stephens Jr.

“What a camp he’s having,” McCarthy said. “He’s impressed since Day One. He definitely stood out in OTAs. Got to camp and the opportunities he had with the older guys, and it wasn’t too big for him. And you could see tonight, he was out there competing and was having fun which is what you want,” via Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated.