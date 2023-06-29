Although the Arizona Coyotes remain in a very difficult spot after their proposed entertainment district in Tempe was shut down by a public vote, the search for a new arena received a positive update on Wednesday.

Team CEO Xavier Gutierrez confirmed that the team is looking into a half-dozen sites for a potential arena and entertainment complex.

“We're putting several options into play. We have over a dozen sites that we have had conversations with. We have half a dozen of those that we think are going to go to that next step,” Xavier Gutierrez said on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

“We're committed to still have a privately funded sports and entertainment district. We were disappointed with the vote in Tempe, but we turned the page very quickly. We reengaged with multiple sites that we had talked to beforehand, and we feel quite confident that one of these many sites that we put into play will come to fruition.”

The team is looking at multiple spots for a potential new arena on both privately owned and public land, including East Valley sites in Scottsdale, Phoenix and Mesa, among others, per Wyshynski.

Gutierrez has also made it clear that he will avoid a site that would require another public vote after being shut down for the proposed Tempe project back in May, which would have been part of a $2.1 billion entertainment district.

“I think referendums have proven to be very difficult, not just for us,” Gutierrez explained. “You look at the backlash that certain other sports teams are having, it's very clear that there is a narrative that this isn't what really the public wants to approve via a vote. And so we're looking at other options.”

The team is set to play at Mullett Arena for the next three seasons, which seats only 5,000 fans and is shared with the Arizona State Sun Devils on the team's campus.

“By midseason, we should have a pretty good handle on what their situation is. If we need to explore further options at that time, we'll consult with management and figure out what to do,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told Sportsnet last week.

“Playing at Mullett has to be a temporary solution. There has to be a permanent solution on the horizon.”

The Coyotes are hoping that permanent solution ends up being an NHL-ready rink, rather than a relocation out of Arizona.