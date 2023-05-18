The Arizona Coyotes declared defeat after Tempe voters rejected their proposed $2.1 billion development arena and will stay in Mullett Arena. On Tuesday, Tempe officials tallied the votes and the results of the Coyotes’ rejection came after.

In response, the Coyotes released an announcement. It said: “We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303. As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history. The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes.”

Coyotes letter to season-ticket holders pic.twitter.com/JOwnMYpZjy — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 18, 2023

Moreover, the Arizona Coyotes proposed to build an NHL arena with an entertainment zone also in the works. In the plan, the location was 46 acres of land near Tempe Town Lake. It turned into one of the most significant and divisive developments in the history of the city. This plan got NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s backing. In lieu of the rejection, Bettman and the NHL released a statement: “The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referenda regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe.”

Desert Diamond Arena had served as their home for 18 years. Afterward, the Coyotes moved to Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat venue on the Arizona State University campus, where it shared space with the school’s men’s hockey team. The team has struggled to find a new home after their lease expired with Gila Arena. Immediately after, their partnership would then end during the 2021 to 2022 season They will continue to do so for the 2023-2024 NHL season, per their announcement. The Coyotes have an option for a fourth season and will occupy Mullett Arena for the upcoming two campaigns.