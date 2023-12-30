The Arizona Coyotes are relying on their defense to pick up some wins this season.

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram is feeling it. The young goalie got his fourth shutout of the season for the Coyotes as the team blanked the Anaheim Ducks, 2-0. Ingram made 28 saves for the Coyotes in their victory on Friday.

“It was good,” Ingram said, per NHL.com. “There were not a lot (of shots) I didn't see, so that's huge.”

The Coyotes have won six of their last seven games, and one of the big reasons why that is is because of defense. Ingram is pulling out all the stops this season, as his four shutouts are tied for most in the NHL. The Penguins' Tristan Jarry is the other goaltender with four shutouts.

Ingram is really coming into his own. This is his third season in the NHL. He appeared in only three games for the Nashville Predators in the 2021-22 campaign, but found his stride last season in Arizona, appearing in 27 games. His numbers continue to improve, as the wins continue to increase for Arizona.

Arizona is now 19-14-2 on the season. That's good enough to sit at fourth in the Central Division of the Western Conference standings with 40 total points. The team is seven points behind the Colorado Avalanche, who lead the division. The Coyotes' smart play is impressing many, including their coach.

“We played really good,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said, per NHL.com. “That's a team on the other side, like I've said before, they work really hard, they play well, they put you through adversity and you need to react well.”

The Coyotes next play the Florida Panthers on Jan. 2.