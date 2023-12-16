Connor Ingram is a brick wall.

Connor Ingram has been absolutely phenomenal for the Arizona Coyotes this season, and the netminder came to play again in a 1-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Ingram made 21 saves to help his team snap a four-game losing streak, and he earned high praise from his coach afterwards.

“He tracks the puck well, competes well,” bench boss Andre Tourigny said after the victory, according to The Associated Press. “Maybe he’s better lately, but he’s been good for a long, long time. He’s had a really good start of the season. Now it’s kind of another day at the office, you know what I mean? It won’t go his way every night, but he gives us a chance every night.”

Matias Maccelli scored the only goal of the game, finding an open side from the left circle with 5:15 remaining in the second frame. It extended his point streak to five games.

“It feels good to get the two points,” Maccelli explained after the Coyotes win, per AP. “Guys play for each other, and we played for Ingy’s shutout tonight.”

Two goals called off for Sharks

It would be all the Yotes needed on Friday night, although the Sharks had two goals called off.

“William Eklund appeared to tie it with 7:40 remaining when he beat Ingram from right in front, but the goal was disallowed after Arizona challenged it for goaltender interference. Sharks forward Luke Kunin appeared to make contact with Ingram’s stick as he skated through the crease before Eklund’s shot,” wrote AP.

Givani Smith scored with 3:59 left in the third period, but his goal was also disallowed after Arizona challenged successfully for offside.

“That was two really good calls, especially the obstruction,” Tourigny admitted after. “The offside was a little bit obvious.”

With the win, Arizona improves to 14-13-2 and fifth place in the Central Division. For Ingram, it was his 10th start in the last 12 games and third shutout in his last six starts.

The Sharks will get a day off before heading to Denver to play the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. The Coyotes will look to make it two straight at home when the Buffalo Sabres are at Mullett Arena on Saturday night.