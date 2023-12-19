Who could the surprising Coyotes send to the NHL All-Star Game?

The Arizona Coyotes are playing good hockey right now. In fact, they are in possession of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference as I write this. It's an incredible start to the season for a franchise that has faced a wild amount of adversity, especially off the ice.

Arizona isn't a Cup contender by any means. However, they are being led by few players deserving of more recognition than they are currently receiving. Hopefully, those players will receive that recognition in February at the NHL All-Star Game.

We know the Coyotes will have at least one representative for the NHL's star-studded midseason event. Every team in the league sends at least one player. That said, they could certainly send more. And there are a few interesting candidates at play for Arizona.

With the NHL All-Star Game on the horizon, let's take stock of those candidates. Here are three players who are worthy of representing the Arizona Coyotes in Toronto on February 3, 2024.

Michael Carcone is an outside choice

At the beginning of the season, many imagined players like Logan Cooley or Clayton Keller leading the Coyotes offensively. And to be fair, both players have played well. Cooley has turned in an impressive rookie performance to this point, and (spoiler alert) we'll talk more about Keller later on.

That said, allow me to ask a question. If I asked you to predict who would lead Arizona in goals scored after 30 games, who would you have said? My guess is Keller or maybe a veteran like Jason Zucker. However, that isn't the case. The leading goal scorer for the Arizona Coyotes is 27-year-old Ontario native Michael Carcone.

Carcone lit the AHL on fire last season, scoring 85 points in 65 games. In the NHL this year, he has 14 goals through 29 games. The former QMJHL star has crushed his NHL career high for goals and is on pace for nearly 40 in 2023-24.

It's an incredible start to the year for Michael Carcone, and it deserves more recognition. He doesn't have the total points that other players on this list have. However, it doesn't matter. The 27-year-old is certainly deserving of playing in the NHL All-Star Game in February.

Matias Maccelli is well-deserving

Matias Maccelli burst onto the scene in 2022-23, emerging as a potential franchise cornerstone. The playmaking winger has picked up where he left off in his rookie season. He currently sits in second place among Coyotes point scorers with 22 points in 30 games.

The Finnish forward is currently on pace to surpass his rookie totals. He is on a 14-goal, 60-point pace this year, which would be a big step forward for him. It's an especially big help for a Coyotes team that suddenly finds themselves in the playoff race.

Matias Maccelli has shown he can produce at the NHL level. Now, it's time for him to receive proper recognition. Don't be surprised if he represents the Arizona Coyotes at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto this year.

Clayton Keller may have the inside track

Many believed that Clayton Keller could have a legitimate breakout season in 2023-24. In fact, some even predicted that the former Boston University star would reach the 100-point mark this year. His current pace has him falling short of that, but the 25-year-old is still the team's offensive leader.

Keller has 10 goals and 26 points through 30 games this year. He is third on the team in goals, behind Michael Carcone and Lawson Crouse. But he leads the team in points over Matias Maccelli and Nick Schmaltz. If he continues this form, he may flirt with the 30-goal mark, as well.

Keller has long been the standout player for the Coyotes, and for now, that trend is holding strong. Clayton Keller is a strong choice to represent the team in February when the league's biggest stars gather in Toronto.