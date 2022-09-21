Jakob Chychrun drops 100% truth bomb on desire to leave Arizona

Jakob Chychrun was among the most talked about targets ahead of the most recent NHL trade deadline, but he ultimately was not moved by the Arizona Coyotes. Still with the team, the 24-year-old defenseman remains wanting of a trade that would put him in a much more desirable environment than Arizona.

Via Alan Robinson of NHL.com:

“I don’t want these years to keep going by and be 10, 12 years in and not had a real good chance at not only the playoffs, but winning the Stanley Cup. That’s really my mentality and where I’m at and I think the team understands that, to get moved to a situation with a chance to win and a team that’s fighting for the Stanley Cup.”

The Coyotes have not been a playoff contender for years now and that is highly likely to be the case again in the 2022-22 NHL season. Last season, the Coyotes came up with just a 25-50-7 record. Their total of 57 points was the second-fewest in the league overall. In a season defined by a ton of losses, the Coyotes still had a bright spot in the form of Jakob Chychrun, though he was only able to tally seven goals and 14 assists in 47 games played. Nevertheless, he is a proven commodity that in the two seasons prior to 2021-22, managed to collect 30 goals and 37 assists in 119 games. He was Arizona’s top defenseman in the 2021-22 NHL season in which he finished with a 47.3 CF% (even strength) — the best mark among all qualified Coyotes defensemen.

Jakob Chychrun should command a significant return for the Coyotes in a potential trade. At his age and with a contract that won’t expire until the end of the 2024-25 NHL season, Chychrun will be a tremendous addition to any playoff contender.