It’s almost assured that Jakob Chychrun’s time with the Arizona Coyotes will end before the end of the 2022-23 NHL season, and it is likely to come in a matter of a few weeks, with the NHL’s trade deadline rapidly approaching.

Many even expected that to happen over the weekend when Jakob Chychrun was pulled from the lineup last Saturday, as though to indicate that a trade was imminent. However, Saturday and Sunday have passed and Chychrun remains a member of the Coyotes. In any case, it doesn’t look like he’s going to see action for the Coyotes anymore — at least for the time being.

“(Chychrun) will remain out of the lineup until something happens,” Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said, via Adam Vingan of Sportsnet.

“It’s not a situation that happened overnight,” Tourigny also said, per Vingan, ahead of Monday night’s meeting with the Nashville Predators on the road. “He knew what was coming. We all knew. He’s (dealt) with (it) like an ultimate pro. His attitude this year was phenomenal. He was a good teammate, helped his teammates, smiled every day, showed up at the rink, worked hard, blocked shots, improved, played our system and all of it. He behaved like he should, like a real pro, so credit to him.”

Jakob Chychrun is having a solid campaign with the Coyotes after a letdown 2021-22 NHL season. So far in the current season, he has scored seven goals with 21 assists for 28 points across 36 games. Jakob Chychrun has two more years after this season remaining on his deal.