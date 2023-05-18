The Arizona Coyotes saw a proposed arena deal in the city of Tempe shut down on Tuesday night. This development has sent shockwaves through the NHL, with many expecting the Coyotes to be relocated.

Among the cities potentially in the running for the Coyotes is Kansas City, Missouri. Moving the Arizona hockey team to KC has received support from Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think? @tmobilecenter — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 17, 2023

Relocation rumors are unfortunately nothing new for the Coyotes. Those rumors grew louder on Tuesday night when the people of Tempe shot down three proposals that would build an arena and entertainment district for the team.

“We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303,” Arizona president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said in a statement on Tuesday night.

While the team’s long-term future remains in doubt, their short-term future is a bit more clear. The team will remain in Arizona for the 2023-24 season, once again playing at Arizona State’s Mullett Arena.

After stunned silence from Gutierrez and the NHL Tuesday night, a commitment to Arizona was echoed on Wednesday. “We remain committed to Arizona and have already started re-engaging with local officials and sites to solidify a new permanent home in the Valley,” Gutierrez said Wednesday.

The Coyotes have played in Arizona since the 1996-97 season. Arizona received a team after the first iteration of the Winnipeg Jets moved into America West Arena in Phoenix.

The move to Arizona has been a rocky road, to say the least. In 2009, the then-team owner Jerry Moyes put the team into bankruptcy, causing the NHL to purchase the team themselves.

The NHL is likely to pursue other potential arena sites in Arizona. However, it certainly feels as if the walls are closing in for the team’s time in the desert.