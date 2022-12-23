By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Holidays are here and there is a lot to look forward to as Week 16 of the NFL season is upon us. Be sure to check out our NFL odds series for more on betting around the NFL.

The ClutchPoints betting team has come up with an NFL Christmas wish list that could make a lot of people’s Christmas even sweeter. There are three NFL games played on Christmas day starting with the Green Bay Packers traveling to Miami to face Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. The Denver Broncos travel to LA to face the defending Super Bowl Champions Los Angeles Rams followed by the nightcap in Arizona as the Cardinals host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Christmas Odds: Chris Spiering’s Wish List

Packers-Dolphins

AJ Dillon ATTD: (+115)

AJ Dillon only carried the ball 11 times in the win over the Rams but was the lead RedZone back finishing with two touchdowns. If the Packers get inside the 10-yard line then lookout for Dillon.

Jaylen Waddle ATTD: (+140)

The focus for the Packers’ secondary will be on Tyreek Hill which will leave Jaylen Waddle wide-open somewhere leading to a touchdown.

Tua-For-One Special – ATTD/ML Parlay: Raheem Mostert/Miami Dolphins (+115)

This will be the best game of the day and it’s a good thing it will be played first. The Dolphins are in need of a huge game to get back on track for the AFC playoff race. A Raheem Mostert ATTD is certainly in play.

Broncos-Rams

First Drive Result: Field Goal Attempt (+500)

Don’t expect a lot of touchdowns to be scored in this game. It’s going to be chilly and we should see a lot of Matt Gay and Brandon McManus.

First Scoring Play: Denver Broncos Field Goal (+280)

There is not a lot to look forward to for this game unless you want to see a defensive battle. Russell Wilson will return for Denver and should lead the Broncos to a win over the underperforming Rams. I’m asking Santa for a Broncos field goal to start the game.

Buccaneers-Cardinals

James Conner ATTD: (+160)

Kyler Murray is done for the season and Colt McCoy is also out. Trace McSorley will start for the Cardinals and he will need Conner to be on top of his game Sunday night. Conner plays a ton of snaps and if the Cardinals are successful, count on Conner being a part of it.

ATTD/ML Parlay – Leonard Fournette/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+155)

The Buccaneers are fighting for the playoffs and should win this game. They started off really well against the Cincinnati Bengals but weren’t able to finish the game. I know Brady lost to Brock Purdy a few weeks back, but this Cardinals team is nowhere near as talented as San Francisco. Touchdown Lenny should see some RedZone carries this Christmas night.

NFL Christmas Odds: Rob Hayek‘s Wish List

Packers-Dolphins

First TD Scorer: Tyreek Hill (+500)

Look for the Dolphins to start off with a bang as they have lost three straight games. They need an explosive play to Tyreek Hill to get back on the right track. Even though the Dolphins have struggled recently, Hill has been at the top of his game.

Broncos-Rams

First Drive Result: Punt (-165)

This is going to be a defensive brawl. Neither offense should see success early on in this game. Expect a punt to start off this game.

Buccaneers-Cardinals

First TD Scorer: Leonard Fournette: (+600)

Fournette should help the Buccaneers start off strong once again as he finds the endzone to put the first points on the board.