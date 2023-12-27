Relive the clash of Real Madrid icons as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr triumphs over Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad.

In a clash that evoked memories of their illustrious Real Madrid days, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema faced off in a highly anticipated encounter between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad. Ronaldo, donning the Al-Nassr jersey, emerged as the star of the night, orchestrating a spectacular 5-2 victory with a phenomenal brace, both strikes coming from the penalty spot.

The match unfolded as a showcase of contrasting fortunes for the former Real Madrid teammates. Ronaldo's prowess was evident as he notched up two crucial goals, instilling confidence in his teammates and sealing the win. Conversely, Benzema encountered a challenging evening, failing to find the back of the net and even conceding a penalty, one of the two converted by Ronaldo.

While the result held significant interest for fans longing to witness the reunion of these iconic players, it also highlighted their storied past at Real Madrid. Both Ronaldo and Benzema played integral roles in the club's successes, including multiple Champions League triumphs and individual accolades like the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

The nostalgia of their previous encounter during Euro 2021, where Portugal and France played to a 2-2 draw, featuring goals from both Ronaldo and Benzema, lingered as a testament to their enduring impact on the game.

Ronaldo's performance in this fixture elevated his goal tally to an impressive 53 for the year, adding another chapter to his remarkable legacy. His goal-scoring prowess has been at the forefront of a fierce competition among football's elite, including Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland, vying for the coveted top scorer spot in the final days of the calendar year.

As the curtain draws on another memorable year in football, Ronaldo's dominant display against Benzema's side not only underscored his enduring brilliance but also reignited the admiration for the enduring legacy of these Real Madrid legends, showcasing their remarkable journey from teammates to rivals on the global stage.