By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled as a new player of Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr on Tuesday after signing a whopping two-and-a-half-year deal worth $75 million per season. By no surprise, the legend answered a variety of questions, including why he chose this club over staying in Europe or even going over to the MLS. Ronaldo said himself that he received numerous offers, too.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“I can say now that many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, US and even in Portugal many clubs tried to sign me”.

“I gave my word to this club; only to Al Nassr”.

Reportedly, Sporting Kansas City was in serious talks with Cristiano but the contract from Al Nassr was just slightly better. As for the European sides who got in touch with the 37-year-old, we don’t exactly know who they were. But as Cristiano Ronaldo stated, he had nothing left to prove there after winning titles in three different countries and capturing five Champions League trophies:

“My work in Europe is done. I played at the best clubs in the world… and I won everything. I’m happy, proud to join Al Nassr.”

There is no question Ronaldo isn’t playing at the same level as in the past. Many have even criticized him for taking a bag of money in Saudi Arabia. But, regardless of this move, no one will ever forget what this man has accomplished in his storied career.

As Cristiano made clear: His days in Europe are over. It’s now time to embark on a new journey and hopefully make his mark in a brand new league while making more money than any other footballer on the globe.