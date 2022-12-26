By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo might not have a club at the moment, but that’s not stopping him from enjoying the holidays with his family. The Portuguese superstar is laying low after the World Cup as he figures out his next move and will even have a new whip to roll around in when desired.

As Ronaldo unveiled Sunday on Instagram, his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gifted the striker with a brand new Rolls Royce for Christmas that costs well over $250,000. Via SPORTbible:

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner buys him a Rolls Royce for Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/S2IwNajjEt — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 26, 2022

Talk about luxury. Another car to add to the collection. Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t perform all that well in Qatar, scoring just one goal for Portugal. He even got benched in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals after showing displeasure in the group stages when he was taken off in the second half, which clearly upset boss Fernando Santos. But, he’s since been fired after the Selecao crashed out in the quarterfinals against Morocco.

Ronaldo has a $200 million per season offer on the table from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, but the 37-year-old is still hoping to play somewhere else in Europe. That being said, it could be tough to do so after his rocky Manchester United exit, where he bashed the club in a worldwide interview with British pundit Piers Morgan. Teams aren’t interested in dealing with that drama, especially because he isn’t producing the goods in the final third in 2022-23.

Regardless of where Cristiano Ronaldo lands next, there is no question he’s got a fantastic support system. While his best days of football may be in the past, everyone will remember Ronaldo as one of the greatest footballers to grace the pitch. Perhaps he should just take the Saudi Arabian money and become the highest-paid player ever.