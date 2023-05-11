Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional soccer player who plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Professional League. Ronaldo is considered to be one of the greatest players to ever play the sport and is still going strong despite being one of the older footballers in the game. Ronaldo has been one of football’s most prolific scorers ever since he made his first senior appearance in 2002. As of this writing, he has scored a whopping 713 goals in 967 appearances in all club competitions for his senior career. He has also scored 122 international goals in 198 games played across all competitions for the Portuguese national team. In this article, let’s take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Net Worth in 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $500 million

Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $500 million. This is agreed upon by multiple sources such as Wealthy Gorilla.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on Feb. 5, 1985, in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. He is the fourth and youngest child of Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro, a cook, and José Dinis Aveiro, a municipal gardener and part-time kit man.

Cristiano’s mother admitted that she wanted to abort him because of poverty, his father’s alcoholism and they had too many children, but the doctor refused to do the procedure. He then grew up in an impoverished Catholic home where he shared a room with all of his siblings.

From 1992 to 1995, Cronaldo played for CF Andorinha where his father was the kit man. He then spent two years with Nacional. In 1997, he had a three-day trial with Sporting CP, who eventually signed him for a fee of £1,500. At the age of 12 years old, he moved to Alcochete to join Sporting’s youth academy.

When he was 14 years old, Ronaldo believed that he had the ability to play football semi-professionally, which is why he agreed with his mother to stop his studies to focus solely on the sport. By the time he was 16, he was promoted from Sporting’s youth academy. Ronaldo then became the only player in club history to play for the U-16, U-17, U-18, B team and first team all in a single season.

On September 29th, 2002, he made his Primeira Liga debut against Braga. A few days after, he scored two goals in their 3-0 win against Moreirense. During the 2002-2003 season, he attracted attention from big clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson quickly grew determined to acquire Ronaldo on a permanent basis. Initially, he planned to sign Ronaldo and loan him back to Sporting for one year. However, when Sporting defeated United in 2003, the players urged Ferguson to sign him as they were impressed by the youngster.

Right after the match, Ferguson and Manchester United signed Ronaldo for a £12.24 million fee — the most expensive signing of a teenager in English football history at that time. His move was made official on Aug. 12, 2003.

Ronaldo received the No. 7 shirt, which was the number previously worn by legends such as George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham. He made his Manchester United debut on August 16th, 2003, as a substitute in their 4-0 victory over the Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League. He scored his first United goal with a free kick in their 3-0 win against Portsmouth.

Ronaldo went on to win three consecutive Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two EFL Cups, one FA Community Shield, one FIFA Club World Cup and one Champions League title with Manchester United. On top of the trophies, he won numerous individual awards such as the Premier League Golden Boot, Premier League Player of the Season, PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or.

Prior to the 2009-2010 season, Ronaldo joined La Liga giants Real Madrid for a then-world record transfer fee of £80 million. This time around, he wore the shirt No. 9 because club captain Raúl wore the No. 7.

In his first season with Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored 33 goals and doled out 10 assists in all competitions. However, he ended the campaign without winning a trophy. The following season, he was given the No. 7 shirt after Raúl left the club.

All in all, he played nine seasons with Real Madrid, scoring 450 goals in 438 total games. He also helped the club win La Liga twice, Copa del Rey twice, UEFA Super Cup twice, FIFA Club World Cup thrice and the UEFA Champions League five times.

On July 10th, 2018, Ronaldo made a move to Italy to join Serie A club Juventus for a transfer fee of £105 million — the highest transfer fee ever for a player over 30 years old and the highest transfer fee paid by an Italian club.

In his first season in Turin, CRonaldo scored 28 goals in 43 appearances en route to winning the Scudetto and the inaugural Serie A Most Valuable Player award. With a Serie A title win, he became the first player to win league titles in England, Spain, and Italy.

Ronaldo played 134 games for Juventus and scored a total of 101 goals in all competitions. He helped the club win two Serie A titles, two Supercoppa Italiana and one Coppa Italia.

On Aug. 27, 2021, it was announced that Ronaldo has agreed to terms to come back to Manchester United for a fee of £12.85 million. He signed a two-year contract with an option to extend for another year. He was given the No. 7 shirt after Edinson Cavani agreed to switch to No. 21.

Unfortunately, it was a roller-coaster season for the Red Devils despite the return of Ronaldo. They barely qualified for next season’s UEFA Europa League, finishing sixth in the Premier League. Despite team-wide struggles, it was an incredible season for Ronaldo. He had a total of 24 goals scored in all competitions en route to earning the Premier League Player of the Month award for April and being named to the Premier League Team of the Year.

Ronaldo ultimately didn’t last very long with Manchester United the second time around. He had a major falling-out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and wound up leaving the Premier League club for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr right before the calendar turned to 2023. The deal is absolutely massive and only adds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth in 2023.

As for his national team career, Ronaldo has 198 appearances with Portugal and has scored a total of 122 goals for his country, making him the leader in international goals scored by a player. He has also led Portugal to multiple titles such as the Euro 2016 trophy and the 2019 UEFA Nations League trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s most notable career accolade are listed below:

3x Premier League Champion

1x FA Cup Winner

2x EFL Cup Winner

5x UEFA Champions League Winner

4x FIFA Club World Cup Champion

2x La Liga Champion

2x Copa del Rey Winner

2x UEFA Super Cup Winner

2x Serie A Champion

Euro 2016 Winner

2019 UEFA Nations League Champion

2008 FIFA World Player of the Year

1x Premier League Golden Boot

2x Premier League Player of the Season

4x European Golden Shoe

5x FIFA Ballon d’Or Winner

On top of his football prowess, Ronaldo has become a big-time marketing magnet as he has numerous endorsement deals with various brands. In 2016, he signed a lifetime deal with Nike worth $1 billion.

He also has deals with Clear, LiveScore, the FIFA video game, Pro Evolution soccer, Theragun and more. Due to his massive sponsors, Ronaldo earns a lot more off the field than on it. In 2023, he was listed by Forbes as the world’s highest-paid athlete, taking home $136 million.

The Portuguese legend will undoubtedly retire as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Were you surprised to learn Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth in 2023?