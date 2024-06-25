Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary footballer, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have made headlines again by purchasing land on the ultra-exclusive Jumeirah Island. The couple spent €25 million (£21m/$27m) on this prime piece of real estate, adding another prestigious property to Ronaldo's already impressive portfolio, reported by GOAL.

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, appears to be setting down roots in the Middle East. This latest investment on Jumeirah Island signifies his intention to establish a long-term base in the region. According to reports from Globo, the 39-year-old football icon is expanding his property empire with this high-profile purchase.

A luxury paradise

Jumeirah Island is a man-made, seahorse-shaped island located just off the coast of Dubai, a short distance from the famous Palm Islands. Managed by one of the UAE's largest luxury real estate groups, the island is known for its exclusivity and luxury. It already houses 15 opulent residences, offering some of the most private and exclusive beaches in the region, along with high-end amenities such as entertainment clubs, a hotel, a yacht club, and a diving center.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are reportedly planning to construct a lavish mansion on their newly acquired land. The project is set to be completed by the end of December. This new home will add to Ronaldo’s extensive collection of luxury properties spread across the globe, including locations in Madrid, Marbella, Madeira, New York, Lisbon, and Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo's real estate ventures are a testament to his success both on and off the field. Known for his strategic investments, Ronaldo’s properties are located in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations. His latest acquisition on Jumeirah Island further cements his status as not just a football star but also a savvy businessman.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo

Currently, Ronaldo is focusing on his duties with Portugal at Euro 2024. Despite his busy football schedule, he continues to make significant strides in his business ventures. Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr is the most lucrative in football history, and he recently topped Forbes' list of the highest-earning athletes. This financial success enables him to pursue such high-profile investments and expand his property empire.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s purchase of land on Jumeirah Island is more than just a real estate transaction; it represents his long-term vision and his ability to leverage his football success into lasting wealth and stability. As he continues to excel on the pitch, his off-field ventures ensure that his legacy will endure well beyond his playing days. This latest move to the Middle East shows that Ronaldo is planning for a future that balances his football career with a burgeoning business empire, ensuring his influence and impact will be felt for years to come.