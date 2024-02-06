In a surprising turn of events, global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Manchester United's birthday wish

In a surprising turn of events, global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Manchester United‘s birthday wish, marking precisely a year since his contentious departure from the hallowed grounds of Old Trafford, reported by GOAL.

The Portuguese superstar, whose stunning return to English football in the summer of 2021 was met with both excitement and scrutiny, saw his contractual ties with Manchester United severed less than 18 months later. A candid and explosive interview became the catalyst for a strained relationship with then-manager Erik ten Hag, resulting in an irreparable professional fallout that dominated headlines.

Despite the acrimonious exit and the subsequent storm of speculation and commentary, Ronaldo chose to acknowledge his 39th birthday on February 5. Greetings poured in from every corner of the globe, including a notable message from his former club, Manchester United. In a twist that caught many by surprise, Ronaldo publicly expressed his appreciation by liking the post on social media.

Currently on the roster of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to showcase his footballing prowess. His evergreen performance saw him notch an impressive 54 goals for club and country in the calendar year 2023, establishing him as a prolific force on the pitch.

As the football maestro recuperates from an unfortunate injury that kept him out of a recent friendly against Inter Miami, where he missed a much-anticipated face-off with his eternal rival Lionel Messi, Ronaldo eagerly awaits a return to competitive action. Al-Nassr is set to clash with Al Feiha in the AFC Champions League last-16 on February 14, and fans worldwide are keenly anticipating Ronaldo's comeback on the vibrant football stage of Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's enduring brilliance, coupled with his acknowledgment of Manchester United's birthday gesture, keeps football enthusiasts intrigued about the next chapter in the illustrious career of this footballing legend.