Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are keen on a rematch with Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo after a humbling 6-0 defeat

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are keen on a rematch with Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo after a humbling 6-0 defeat during their pre-season program in 2024, reported by GOAL. The loss has not dampened their spirits, and Julian Gressel expressed the team's desire for another faceoff, especially with the prospect of Messi and Ronaldo playing against each other.

In the initial encounter, Cristiano Ronaldo had to sit out due to injury, and Lionel Messi was introduced as a late substitute, allowing them only limited involvement. Despite the challenging defeat, Gressel emphasized the early stage of Inter Miami's preparation, pointing out that they are still in their third week together as a team after a long break. He highlighted the team's competitive spirit, stating, “I think we would love to have a rematch at some point. That’s the competitor in me, maybe in an official competition like a Club World Cup.”

Inter Miami has faced a tough pre-season, suffering three defeats in four friendly games. However, Gressel downplayed the significance of pre-season results, focusing on the valuable lessons learned and the team's growth potential. He stressed the importance of preparing for the upcoming season, acknowledging the difference in the nature of these games compared to traditional pre-season matches.

Looking forward, Inter Miami has traveled to the Middle East for further challenges, including meetings with a Hong Kong Select XI and Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe. The team is gearing up for the 2024 MLS campaign, with their opening fixture against Real Salt Lake scheduled for February 21.

