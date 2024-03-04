Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for a fierce comeback, sending a warning to Al-Nassr‘s AFC Champions League rivals after serving a one-match ban and coughing up a 30,000 Saudi Riyals (£6,300) fine, reported by GOAL. The punishment stemmed from an incident where he made an obscene gesture at Al-Shabab fans during their 3-2 victory on February 25. Despite the win, the spotlight shifted to Ronaldo's controversial response to Lionel Messi chants, resulting in his suspension for the subsequent clash with Al-Hazm.
Expressing his readiness on Instagram, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker wrote, “Ready for tomorrow 💪,” hinting at his eagerness to return to the pitch and boost his impressive 34-goal tally across all competitions in the 2023-24 season. Ronaldo stayed in shape during his ban, posting actively on social media showcasing his activity.
In Ronaldo's absence, Al-Nassr could only manage a 4-4 draw against Al-Hazm, leaving them trailing nine points behind the Saudi Pro League leaders, Al-Hilal. Ronaldo, however, remained present in the stands at Al-Awwal Park, visibly moved when the home crowd sang his name during the match. Since his surprising free transfer to Al-Nassr in January 2023, the football icon has found a new home in Riyadh.
Looking ahead, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are gearing up for a crucial clash with UAE giants Al Ain on Monday, aiming to establish a first-leg advantage. The return fixture is scheduled for March 11, with a league clash against Al-Raed sandwiched between these continental games. As they strive to close the gap with Al-Hilal, all eyes are on Ronaldo's return to the pitch, eagerly anticipating more spectacular performances.