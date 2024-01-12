Discover the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo's selfless act as he auctions his replica 2013 Ballon d'Or trophy for charity.

In 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo, renowned for his on-field brilliance, showcased an equally remarkable act of generosity by auctioning his replica 2013 Ballon d'Or trophy for charity. This unique decision departed from the customary practice of housing such accolades in personal collections or club museums, emphasizing Ronaldo's commitment to making a positive impact beyond the football pitch. The beneficiary of this benevolent act was Make-A-Wish, a charity dedicated to supporting children confronting serious illnesses.

The 2013 Ballon d'Or, a pivotal moment in Ronaldo's illustrious career, marked his second acquisition of the prestigious award and a break in Lionel Messi's four-year dominance. Ronaldo's decision to part with the replica trophy, a symbol of individual excellence, spoke volumes about his desire to contribute to a greater cause and utilize his influence for philanthropy.

The auction in London saw an impressive winning bid of €600,000, with Idan Ofer, Israel's wealthiest individual, securing the coveted gold trophy. The proceeds from this selfless act went towards supporting the noble cause championed by Make-A-Wish, underscoring Ronaldo's dedication to positively impacting the lives of those less fortunate.

While auctions for Ballon d'Or trophies are relatively uncommon, the allure of football memorabilia became evident in the sale of legendary Real Madrid figure Alfredo di Stefano's awards in 2021. Di Stefano's 1957 Ballon d'Or fetched £60,800, and his second, acquired two years later, sold for £54,400. The exceptionally rare ‘Super Ballon d'Or,' exclusively held by Di Stefano, commanded an impressive winning bid of £187,500.

Beyond the glitz of individual accolades, Ronaldo's decision to contribute to charity by auctioning his Ballon d'Or replica stands as a poignant reminder of the positive impact football stars can have on society. As Lionel Messi leads the Ballon d'Or tally with eight awards, Ronaldo's philanthropic gesture adds a unique, compassionate chapter to the history of football's most prestigious individual honor.