Cristiano Ronaldo is the epitome of longevity. At 37 years old, he’s still in phenomenal shape and playing football at a high level. While he’s not in the Premier League anymore, you simply can’t ignore how impressive it is that Cristiano is still playing for his national team 20 years later, and on Thursday, he set another record.
With his 197 appearance for Portugal against Lichenstein in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers, Ronaldo became the most capped player in the history of international competition. Via BR Football:
Another record for Cristiano Ronaldo 😤 pic.twitter.com/0luRoGcFQV
— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 23, 2023
The Al Nassr star has also bagged a record 118 goals for his country, first making his debut in 2003. Simply unbelievable. Ronaldo is off to a fine start with his new club this term, netting nine times and tallying a pair of assists in eight appearances.
Prior to the match Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo voiced how special it will be to break yet another record:
“Records are always positive, it’s my motivation and as you know, I like to break records.
“I have a lot of records but tomorrow’s is also a special record, because being the most capped player in history I have to confess that it is something that leaves me quite proud. In addition to being the best scorer ever for the national teams, I would also like to be the most international capped player. But not only tomorrow, I would like to have a lot of matches in the future.”
Ronaldo wants to keep playing and new Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has already said the striker is in the national team’s plans for now. Hopefully, more goals and caps are to come.