Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Al-Nassr FC in incredible fashion on Thursday night, scoring two goals in a friendly against Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain in a 5-4 PSG win showcasing the two superstars.

The friendly in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh is Ronaldo’s first game in the country since he signed with Al-Nassr weeks ago, and it’s the first match featuring Ronaldo and Messi since Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in Dec. of 2020.

Ronaldo’s first goal of the game came on a penalty, tying the match at one in the 34th minute:

He scored again in the waning moments of the first half, grabbing his own rebound to again knot the game, this time at two:

What an introduction to Saudi Arabia for the Portuguese superstar. Messi scored the first goal of the game before the friendly was four minutes old.

Are you 1000% a sports fan?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr, PSG, Saudi

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi ticket goes for $2.6 million in special bid

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, PSG, Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo gets major honor ahead of final showdown vs. Lionel Messi, PSG

Karl Rasmussen ·

Pele, Lionel Messi, Neymar, PSG

Lionel Messi, PSG pay special tribute to Pele ahead of Ligue 1 match

Quinn Allen ·

The friendly is part of the state-sponsored Saudi festival known as Riyadh Seasons. It was originally scheduled for SPG’s January break last year, but was forced to be postponed due to COVID-19 delays, pushing it into the middle of the fixture because of congestion brought on by the World Cup.

It took some time for Ronaldo to make his Al-Nassr debut, thanks to a suspension that carried over from his Premier League days, but he is captaining the Riyadh All-Stars side. Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, have lost two recent games in Ligue 1 play to see their comfortable lead atop the French top flight table shrink to just three points.

The match is little more than a showcase event between two star-studded squads with two iconic players in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but both teams will hope to use the high-scoring affair as momentum headed back into their respective competitive league matches.