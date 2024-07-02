Cristiano Ronaldo, the star of Portugal, has a well-known reputation for scoring amazing goals. However, his record with free kicks at international tournaments has recently been under scrutiny. Despite his legendary status, Ronaldo's performance with free kicks in major competitions has been less than stellar.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick record

In Portugal’s recent victory over Slovenia, Ronaldo failed to hit the target with any of his free-kick attempts. This match marked another game in which Ronaldo did not score, extending his goal drought to four matches. Despite Portugal advancing to the quarter-finals after a dramatic penalty shootout, Ronaldo's performance left many fans and critics disappointed.

During extra time in the match against Slovenia, Ronaldo missed a crucial penalty, which led to an emotional moment in which he was seen in tears. Adding to the criticism, BBC Sport humorously referred to him as “Misstiano Penaldo,” a play on his name highlighting his missed penalty. This drew a response from former footballer John Terry, who defended Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's technique for free-kicks during the game was also criticized. He took three free-kicks but none of them came close to the goal. This highlights a broader issue with Ronaldo's free-kick performance in international tournaments. Throughout his career, Ronaldo has participated in six European Championships (Euros) and five World Cups. Over these 11 tournaments, he has attempted 60 direct free-kicks but has only scored once. This gives him a success rate of just 1.7%.

Ronaldo's only successful free-kick in an international tournament was during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. In a memorable group stage match against Spain, he netted a free-kick, contributing to a thrilling 3-3 draw. Given that Ronaldo has scored 63 free-kicks in his career, his low success rate in international tournaments is surprising. He ranks seventh on the all-time list for free-kick goals, behind legends like Pele, David Beckham, and Juninho Pernambucano, who leads the list.

Ronaldo is also behind his long-time rival Lionel Messi in terms of international free-kick goals. Messi has scored five out of 53 direct free-kicks in international tournaments, boasting a much higher success rate compared to Ronaldo.

Even some unexpected players have matched Ronaldo’s free-kick record at major tournaments. For example, former England star and Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier scored a free-kick at Euro 2016 during England's 1-1 draw with Russia, matching Ronaldo's tally in major international competitions.

Portugal's Hope

As Portugal prepares for their quarter-final clash with France, Ronaldo will likely have more opportunities to improve his free-kick record. Fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see if he can overcome his struggles and add another free-kick goal to his name. Ronaldo’s leadership and experience are vital for Portugal’s success, and his ability to inspire his teammates could be the key to advancing further in the tournament.

Despite his free-kick woes, Ronaldo remains a crucial player for Portugal. His presence on the field boosts the morale of his team and intimidates opponents. The legendary forward has repeatedly proven his ability to rise to the occasion, and his determination to succeed is unwavering.

While Ronaldo remains one of football's greatest players, his free-kick performance in international tournaments leaves room for improvement. As he continues to play for Portugal, the spotlight will remain on whether he can turn around his free-kick fortunes and lead his team to further success. Ronaldo’s journey is far from over, and his fans hope to see him overcome this challenge and add more memorable moments to his illustrious career.