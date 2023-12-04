Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca mimiced the aerial abilities of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo with a spectacular leap and header

In a dazzling display that mimiced the aerial abilities of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, Udinese's dynamic forward Lorenzo Lucca stole the spotlight with a spectacular leap and header, scoring twice against Hellas Verona in a thrilling encounter in Serie A, reported by GOAL. The striker, presently on loan from Pisa, etched his name into the match's narrative by netting the game's fifth goal with a towering header, reminiscent of Ronaldo's unforgettable 2019 header against Sampdoria during his tenure with Juventus.

Lucca's goal unfolded in dramatic fashion as he showcased remarkable athleticism, soaring through the air to connect with a precisely delivered cross from Florian Thauvin on the left. The striker's hang-time seemed almost reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible 2.56m (8ft 5in) leap, adding an extra layer of excitement to the match. The encounter witnessed another moment of brilliance with Cyril Ngone's superb bicycle kick for Verona in the 61st minute, just moments before Lucca's headline-grabbing header.

"The flying Lorenzo Lucca twice does it" ✈️ Florian Thauvin hangs it up beautifully for Lucca, who guides in his second of the day to restore Udinese's lead! pic.twitter.com/KsYd7JaFXf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 3, 2023

6'7 Lorenzo Lucca took flight. 🛫 He gets his brace against Verona. 💥 pic.twitter.com/DQIb3GActI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 3, 2023

The high-stakes match eventually concluded in a captivating 3-3 draw, with Thomas Henry salvaging a crucial point for the away side in the seventh minute of stoppage time, thereby canceling out Lucca's heroics. This draw proved to be of significant consequence for Udinese, propelling them away from the relegation zone, while Verona continues to languish in the 19th position, level on points with Cagliari.

Looking ahead, Lorenzo Lucca and his Udinese squad are gearing up for a formidable clash against league leaders Inter Milan on Sunday, December 10, at the iconic San Siro stadium. Inter Milan, led by the tactically astute Simon Inzaghi, showcased their dominance with an impressive 3-0 victory away to reigning champions Napoli on the same eventful Sunday, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated showdown.