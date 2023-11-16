Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba remains unwavering in his focus on returning to competitive action despite facing a suspension

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba remains unwavering in his focus on returning to competitive action despite facing a suspension due to a failed drugs test, reported by GOAL. The French international, who is currently unable to play, has been diligently training during his ban and is eagerly awaiting the outcome of his sporting trial.

Pogba's suspension stems from elevated levels of testosterone detected after a Serie A match against Udinese in August. The subsequent positive result for the hormone DHEA has led to an indefinite ban in Turin. There is a possibility of contract termination if he is found guilty of doping offenses during the sporting trial.

In light of the ongoing situation, Pogba's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, emphasized the player's commitment to returning to action. Pimenta refrained from making public comments that could influence the judge overseeing the case but highlighted the seriousness of their arguments. She expressed confidence in Pogba's integrity, stating that he is facing the situation with confidence and professionalism, focusing on training and overcoming these challenging moments.

When asked about the potential for Pogba's immediate return to the field following the trial, Pimenta conveyed optimism, stating, “We are working for this. I have confidence in the system. I have the tendency to trust until proven otherwise.” Pogba, known for his honesty and correctness, continues to navigate the difficulties with determination, training relentlessly as he awaits the resolution of his case.

What's next for Paul Pogba at Juventus?

With a contract at Juventus secured until 2026, Paul Pogba's future hinges on the outcome of the sporting trial, and fans anticipate his return to competitive football, hopeful for a positive resolution.