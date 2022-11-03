Crusader Kings 3 Northern Lords arrives on consoles November 17

Crusader Kings 3’s expansion Northern Lords will be arriving on consoles on November 17, 2022, along with the Ruler Designer Tool.

Northern Lords was the first expansion for Crusader Kings 3, originally a PC exclusive game, but will now be coming to Xbox Series X and PS5 as well on November 17 for free for those who have the CK3 Expansion Pass and Royal Editions, but will retail for $12.99 for those who don’t.

Northern Lords adds a lot of Vikings content in the game, including the ability to play as a Northern Lord yourself and burn, pillage, and settle other lands beyond the Nordic lands. Northern Lords was received well by the public and by critics when it first came out on PC, and we’re sure that this expansion will add a lot of value to the console versions as well.

Features of Crusader Kings III: Northern Lords include:

Norse Adventurer Realms : Norse characters may abandon their own homes and lead hosts into foreign lands to establish their own kingdoms.

: Norse characters may abandon their own homes and lead hosts into foreign lands to establish their own kingdoms. Jomsvikings and Shieldmaidens : Norse holy warriors and stalwart shieldmaidens take up arms on your behalf, while poet characters can compose stinging rebukes or romantic overtures.

: Norse holy warriors and stalwart shieldmaidens take up arms on your behalf, while poet characters can compose stinging rebukes or romantic overtures. New Cultural Content : Special Norse dynastic legacies, Norse blot sacrifices, trials by combat and cultural innovations, as well as numerous new events for additional color.

: Special Norse dynastic legacies, Norse blot sacrifices, trials by combat and cultural innovations, as well as numerous new events for additional color. New Art and Music : Original art and musical score to enhance your playing experience.

: Original art and musical score to enhance your playing experience. And more: Berserkers, missionaries, runestones, Varangian adventurers, new decisions and other highlights from the exciting history of the Norse people.

This is definitely the first but definitely not the last expansion content for Crusader Kings 3 arriving on consoles. In the future, fans can also look forward to the Royal Court, Fate of Iberia, and Friends & Foes DLCs to be introduced on consoles as well.

Crusader Kings 3 is a 4X Grand Strategy game with a dynasty role-playing game snuck in beneath the surface. Crusader Kings is a highly-regarded series in the strategy space of gaming, and Crusader Kings 3 adds yet another feather on the cap of developers Paradox Interactive.