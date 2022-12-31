By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer is looking for a new home, and by the looks of it, the Chicago Cubs franchise is one option.

Hosmer is reportedly now in talks with the Cubs, though no deal has been agreed upon so far, per Jon Heyman of New York Post.

The 33-year-old Hosmer became a free agent mid-December after the Boston Red Sox opted to designate him for assignment, making him available for the 29 other teams in the MLB. He arrived in Beantown via a trade with the San Diego Padres, where he spent four and half years before being dealt away. He was only able to play 14 games with the Red Sox due to injuries, though he did play 90 games for the Padres. Overall in 2022, Hosmer produced eight home runs and 44 RBI.

For what it’s worth, the Cubs’ interest in Hosmer isn’t surprising. On Friday, it has already been revealed that Chicago is eyeing him along with the Baltimore Orioles. His hometown team, the Miami Marlins, have been mentioned as a potential landing spot as well.

It remains to be seen where Eric Hosmer ends up with, but it’s looking a real possibility that he signs with a new team less than a month after the Red Sox’s release. He may no longer be the same player who used to be known for his run-producing ability and defense, but he could still be a serviceable option if he can stay healthy.