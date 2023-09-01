The 2023 MLB season has been a historic one for the Chicago Cubs. What looked like it would be another lost year for the Cubs could very well end in a playoff run. Chicago has made a turnaround never seen before in franchise history.

The Cubs' 6-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday afternoon improved Chicago's record to 72-62. It marks the first time that the Cubs have ever gone from being 10 games under .500 to 10 games above .500 in the same season, according to The Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro.

It isn't as if the Cubs quickly fell 10 games below .500 and have marched toward 10 games over for the majority of the season. Most of Chicago's turnaround has taken place since the All-Star break. The Cubs entered June 29 with a 26-36 record. On July 18, Chicago was 43-50 and a long shot to make the playoffs.

The Cubs started an eight-game winning streak on July 21. Chicago moved above .500 and never looked back. The team is 29-12 in its last 41 games.

Chicago's run has catapulted it to second place in the NL wild-card standings. The Cubs have a three-game edge on the Arizona Diamondbacks, which are the first team out of the playoff picture. They trail the Philadelphia Phillies by 2.5 games first the top wild-card spot. The Cubs are also 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

There was speculation that Chicago would sell at the MLB trade deadline. The team held onto Cody Bellinger, Chicago's most coveted traded piece, Bellinger's 51 RBI since the All-Star break are easily the most in MLB.