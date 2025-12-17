Tulane's NIL fund was the recipient of a very generous, six-figure donation, which could be newsworthy by itself, but considering the donation came from new Florida football coach Jon Sumrall, it is all the more of an interesting development.

The head football coach of Tulane for the past two years, Sumrall and his family vowed to donate $100,000 to the Green Wave Talent Fund on Monday, two weeks after he officially became the head coach in Gainesville. The move caught the attention of many around the college football world, but it was exactly what David Harris expected of Sumrall.

“I wasn't surprised when he shared that he still intended to make that gift,” Harris said [h/t CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello. “He's always been a man of his word.”

Will Hall, a Tulane assistant under Sumrall this past season and recently announced as the Green Wave's next head coach, echoed Harris's remarks.

“He knows when he comes back to New Orleans, he's going to be able to pop in,” Hall said. “A lot of times people don't realize that you do care about where you're leaving. There are still good people in this profession and he's one of the good people.”

Unlike Lane Kiffin, who left Ole Miss for SEC rival LSU and drew criticism from the Rebels' fanbase and many others around the country for his conduct during the process, Sumrall has widely been lauded for his handling of his jump from Tulane to Florida. Even though he conducted a virtual press conference regarding Tulane from his new office in Gainesville, Sumrall had his team ready to play when their American title game came around, which helped Tulane lock in its first-ever College Football Playoff (CFP) berth.

Since taking the Florida job at the end of November, Sumrall has been pulling double duty, and he plans to do so for the foreseeable future — as long as the Green Wave are still alive in the playoff.

To continue doing both jobs, he will have to lead Tulane to a road win over sixth-seeded Ole Miss, which will be playing its first game under new head coach Pete Golding. The CFP first-round game will kick off at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT in Oxford on Saturday.