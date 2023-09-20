Chicago Cubs rookie outfielder Alexander Canario's feel-good story just got better on Tuesday. Canario hit a grand slam – his first career home run – in the Cubs' 14-1 drubbing of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

Canario is just two weeks into his MLB career. He had a career day against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. His RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Cubs a 6-1 lead. It was also a prelude to his grand slam two innings later.

Alexander Canario recorded his first career grand slam off Pirates' starter Kyle Nicolas in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was a no-doubter that cleared Wrigley Field's left center field wall. Canario's fifth RBI of the game helped the Cubs snap their five-game losing streak. Canario's Cubs teammates erupted in unison in the dugout.

#FantasyBaseball#NextStartsHere Alexander Canario gets his first start and good things happen. 2-4 with a grand slam and a double tonight🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SnT7ujv0kK — Andrew DeCeglie (@Andrew_FBB) September 20, 2023

In the bigger scheme of things, it was an epic personal victory for Alexander Canario, per the Chicago Sun-Times' Maddie Lee.

“It's surreal. I really have no words. Just to think back, in January, I was in a boot and I was on the scooter to move around. And now, I hit a grand slam in the big leagues,” Canario said.

It hasn't been an easy journey for Canario. He fractured his left ankle and dislocated his left shoulder in Dominican Winter League play in October 2022. Hitting a grand slam in just his second week in the majors was an incredible achievement.

The Cubs are still in the thick of a the NL Wild Card hunt. The recent activation of Marcus Stroman from the injured list, call-up of Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa, and the development of Alexander Canario bode well for their postseason aspirations.