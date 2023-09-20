The Chicago Cubs entered Tuesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates six games out of first place in the National League Central. Manager David Ross' team was just 2-8 in its last ten games, however.

President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer addressed the team's struggles in a series of comments recently. Injuries are beginning to play a factor, as a bullpen related injury made headlines in the past week.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Cubs announced that infielder Nick Madrigal was placed on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain, according to the team's official Twitter account. Infielder Jared Young was recalled from the team's Iowa Cubs Triple-A affiliate.

“Season over,” one frustrated fan said in response to the news. Another commenter disagreed.

“Y'all saying ‘season over' at this news can NOT have been watching the same games,” another fan added.

Madrigal has hit .263 on the season with two home runs and 28 RBI. The former White Sox infielder hit safely in six of seven games prior to the injury.

Young meanwhile has played in 19 games over the course of his Cubs career, with 11 total hits and one home run to his name.

The Cubs currently rank 11th in hitting among all MLB teams. If David Ross' team is to catch the first place Milwaukee Brewers, they'll need to erase a six game deficit.

With 12 games left, the Cubs' playoff chances are currently hovering above 45% at the moment. The team had a 92% chance to make the playoffs earlier this month, illustrating just how bad things have gotten over the past ten games in Chi-Town.

As Madrigal prepares to make a recovery, the time is now for someone else to step up in his stead before it's too late.