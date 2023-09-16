Just when the Chicago Cubs appeared to be getting back to full strength, they will now be without one of their most trusted relievers for the rest of the postseason push.

Former All-Star pitcher Michael Fulmer is being placed on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain, according to Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. The veteran right-hander recently returned from an IL stint for a similar issue. He made his first appearance since Aug. 24 in Monday's road game against the Colorado Rockies, allowing no runs and striking out two batters in 2/3 innings.

Despite posting a lackluster 4.42 ERA, Fulmer ranks third on the Cubs' bullpen with 58 outings. He gives manager David Ross critical innings that can help preserve the pitching staff before October arrives. Chicago is in the midst of a marquee weekend series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, so every available arm helps.

Fortunately, Marcus Stroman returned Friday after a lengthy absence (fracture in rib cage cartilage) and threw two scoreless innings of relief in the 6-4 loss at Chase Field. He can be a vital bullpen piece until he gets back to full throttle. Daniel Palencia, who was demoted to Triple-A Iowa to clear room for Stroman, is headed back to the MLB roster to replace Michael Fulmer.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan has a 4.09 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP in 21 games this season. He figures to be with the team for the final couple weeks of the regular season. The Cubs (78-70) have lost some momentum, largely because of Arizona, and have just a one-and-a-half game cushion for the second National League Wild Card slot. It is a crowded race, so things can turn ugly in a hurry.

Chicago has proven it can survive pitching injuries, so Ross will trust in his club to once again weather the storm. Hopefully, it's only a few raindrops.