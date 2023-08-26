With the Milwaukee Brewers still in sight and the Cincinnati Reds breathing down their necks, the Chicago Cubs (67-61) should be entering September with legitimate divisional title aspirations and plenty of high-stakes drama. They can claim their seventh National League Central crown or be left out of the postseason entirely. Having such a thin margin for error means that health is of the utmost importance at this time of year.

Unfortunately, the team and its fans received some negative news on that front. One of Chicago's most called upon relievers has been placed on the injured list.

“Michael Fulmer had been managing right forearm discomfort for a while with off days helping, Ross says, but it continues to become tender & isn’t bouncing back well,” Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday afternoon. “Cubs hope Fulmer only needs minimum 15-day IL stint before returning, like with {Justin} Steele’s forearm strain in June.”

The veteran right-hander has had a true see-saw season in 2023. He overcame a dreadful start to post a near-immaculate month of June, which he followed up with a strong July. Fulmer had been scuffling the last couple weeks, however, which could be related to his lingering forearm issue. He pitched a scoreless inning on Thursday but was rocked for three runs Monday night versus the Detroit Tigers.

Hopefully, this IL stint will enable the former Rookie of the Year to come back strong and help the Cubs push their way into the postseason. Top prospect Jordan Wicks is being promoted to the MLB roster in Michael Fulmer's place and will make his debut Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The entire pitching staff will have to dig deep with many intense innings on the horizon.