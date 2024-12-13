The New York Yankees had a closer problem last season, as Clay Holmes led the league with 13 blown saves despite making the All-Star team. Now, they're replacing the embattled hurler with one of the best in the league.

The Yankees are trading for Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams, via ESPN's Jeff Passan. Williams is a two-time All-Star and sports a career 1.91 ERA.

New York's full trade package for Williams is left-handed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes, infielder Caleb Durbin, and cash considerations, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Cortes was a surprise standout for the Yankees after signing a minor-league deal with them in December 2020, registering a 2.90 ERA in 22 appearances in 2021 before going 12-4 with a 2.44 mark in his All-Star campaign the following year. However, “Nasty Nestor” declined the subsequent two seasons, culminating in the walk-off home run he gave up to Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series.

Durbin, on the other hand, was projected to be New York's starting second baseman in 2025 with Gleyber Torres now a free agent. The 24-year-old rose from A-ball to Triple-A this past season, slashing .287/.396/.471 with 10 homers, 60 RBI, and 29 stolen bases for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. Now, the Yankees must replace him with another infielder.

Williams, though, is a worthy get, as he's blown just 10 of his 78 save opportunities across his seven-year career.

Devin Williams can be Yankees' best closer since Mariano Rivera

New York fans were spoiled with the best closer of all time for 18 years, as Rivera's 652 saves are the most in MLB history. Since then, the Yankees have replaced him with hot-and-cold options such as Holmes and Aroldis Chapman, but nobody has captured even a fraction of the Hall-of-Famer's consistency.

Williams, though, has a chance to do just that next season as he plays out his one-year arbitration deal. This also allows New York to use 2024 standout Luke Weaver as a setup man.

With Max Fried and Williams, the Yankees have now made two splashy moves sincce losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency, and they most likely aren't done yet.